NEWS

Good Governance Is Lacking In W’Africa, No Freedom Of Speech, Elections Are Not Free & Fair- Chuks Akunna

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 30 mins ago
0 326 1 minute read

Amid the ongoing push by the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) for an invasion of Niger Republic over the recently installed military junta, veteran journalist, and public affairs commentator, Chuks Akunna has come out to explain the underlying problems behind the wave of military coups sweeping across the West African sub-region.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Friday, August 11, Akunna, who is the Chief Executive Officer of The Authority paper, explained that while a coup is highly condemnable, the overarching failures of democracy are the reasons for the wave military takeovers that has occured within West African in recent times.

According to him, the lack of good governance, coupled with rigging of presidential elections, and suppression of opposition voices have all contributed to the unfortunate situation being witnessed in the sub-region today.

He said; “On paper, we have a democracy. But all the attributes of fascism and dictatorship have garbed this democracy. That is the problem we have in Africa, especially in the West African sub-region. Good governance is lacking, there’s no freedom of speech, and elections are not free and fair. These are the problems.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:10:03).

FranklySpeaking123 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 30 mins ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

When Major Wanke Effected A Coup In Niger, Obasanjo Acted Swiftly By Using Backdoor Channels -Sarki

7 mins ago

Today’s Headline: Niger Military Invasion: That’s Not How To Declare War – Adamu Garba Tells Tinubu; Atiku’s Media Adviser Loses Mother

9 mins ago

CSP Adejobi, Reacts To Video Of Osun Speaker helping Youths To Recover Their Money From Policemen.

19 mins ago

Reps to grill FUHSO, Fed Poly Wannune heads over alleged theft of N9bn TETFund funds in Benue

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button