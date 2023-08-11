Good Governance Is Lacking In W’Africa, No Freedom Of Speech, Elections Are Not Free & Fair- Chuks Akunna

Amid the ongoing push by the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) for an invasion of Niger Republic over the recently installed military junta, veteran journalist, and public affairs commentator, Chuks Akunna has come out to explain the underlying problems behind the wave of military coups sweeping across the West African sub-region.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Friday, August 11, Akunna, who is the Chief Executive Officer of The Authority paper, explained that while a coup is highly condemnable, the overarching failures of democracy are the reasons for the wave military takeovers that has occured within West African in recent times.

According to him, the lack of good governance, coupled with rigging of presidential elections, and suppression of opposition voices have all contributed to the unfortunate situation being witnessed in the sub-region today.

He said; “On paper, we have a democracy. But all the attributes of fascism and dictatorship have garbed this democracy. That is the problem we have in Africa, especially in the West African sub-region. Good governance is lacking, there’s no freedom of speech, and elections are not free and fair. These are the problems.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:10:03).

