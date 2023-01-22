This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gombe Youths Climb Electric Poles To Protest Power Cuts, As They Welcome Gov Inuwa Yahaya.

The youths of Dogoruwa community of Kaltungo Local Government Area (LGA) of Gombe State, have decided to welcome the Governor of the state, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, in an unusual way, by climbing and sitting on electric poles, so as to draw the attention of the governor, to the lack of electricity in the community.

One of the protesting youths disclosed that the said community and its surrounding communities have been without electricity for a long time, as a result of a fault developed by the only transformer in the area, The Sun Newspaper reported.

The Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya was on Saturday at the Doguwa community as he intensify campaigns for his re-election as the governor of the state and the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general elections.

While responding to the youths, shortly after the display by the youths, the governor pledged to restore power and water in these affected communities. He promised to sink boreholes in every polling unit, so as to reduce water sufferings in the affected communities.

In addition, Governor Yahaya sued for peace as he tasked politicians and candidates contesting for any political post to play politics of decorum and understanding throughout these period.

As we head towards the next month’s general elections, Nigerians must know that this is the only time they have the opportunity to see these politicians, they should therefore interrogate them and also hold them accountable if they fail to fulfill any of their promise.

Information Source: The Sun Newspaper

