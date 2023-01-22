Gombe govt denies arresting radio journalist for hosting opposition

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gombe state government has denied issuing an order for the arrest of a radio journalist for hosting a member of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) as alleged by the party.

This is contained in a release signed by Alhaji Shuaibu Gara, Special adviser to Gov. Inuwa Yahaya on information management and strategy and made available to newsmen in Gombe on Sunday.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) noted that after conducting a show, the police detained and arrested a journalist who worked for Jewel FM Gombe as well as his guest.

The administration allegedly complained to the police that we were listening in on a 30-minute radio show where a visitor was being invited to a political programme.

The guest claimed that the government spent N4 billion to fence the government mansion in the programme.

The records for the whole state budget for the upkeep of all public buildings between 2019 and 2022 were handed to the police. We also asked the police to request his evidence in order to give him a fair hearing.

How is it possible for someone to claim that we spent over N4 billion only to fence the government building?

The suspect “does not even know how many millions make up N1 billion when asked by detectives,” the witness claimed.

He added that the administration had simply filed a police report against a radio guest who had made unsubstantiated accusations against it, and he further challenged the opposition to show evidence that any journalists had been detained.

In response to accusations that a journalist had been detained, he remarked, “Gombe state government did not order the arrest of any journalist. Let the journalist show us his accreditation by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).”

Gara further urged members of the public to use the proper channels if they wanted to obtain information from the administration. According to Vanguard report.

Sulaimann (

)