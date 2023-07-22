Gololo:Why are they considering Ganduje for Nat’l Chairman? Was he able to win Kano for APC in 2023

Garus Gololo, a former member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Board of Trustees, has raised concerns about the push to promote former Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as the next National Chairman of the APC. In a recent speech, Gololo questioned the motivations behind supporting Ganduje for this position, wondering if he was successful in bringing Kano state under APC control during the 2023 elections.

According to Gololo in a recent speech, he criticised those who are rallying around the former Kano state governor, Ganduje, asking, “Why are they considering Ganduje (for National Chairman)? Did he succeed in bringing Kano state under APC control (in the 2023 elections)? Where are they getting this from?

Moreover, Gololo advocated for the North Central region to retain the position of National Chairman and proposed that former Governor of Nasarawa state, Tanko Al-Makura, be projected as a potential successor to Abdullahi Adamu. By openly questioning the qualifications of Ganduje for the leadership role, Gololo sparked a debate on the suitability of candidates for such key positions within the party.

As the discussion continues, many are contemplating Gololo’s remarks and evaluating whether they concur with his perspective. The call for opinions and thoughts on this matter has led to an ongoing conversation among APC members and observers about the direction the party should take in selecting its next National Chairman.

Source:The Punch paper

