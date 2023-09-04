Gold Seekers Are Not God Seekers, And God Seekers Are Not Gold Seekers – Joshua Iginla

Prophet Joshua Iginla, the founder and senior pastor of the Champions Royal Assembly shared a message to the public a recent post on his official Facebook page.

According to him, “Gold seekers are not God seekers, and God seekers are not gold seekers. Don’t erroneously seek gold when you should seek God, else your life will be exposed to spiritual dryness and carnal pollutions. We live in a generation of gold seekers not God seekers, that is why you see people increase in love for money, and decrease in love for God.”

He then said, “Many have been destroyed by the gold seeking spirit. Be deliberate about seeking God as a lifestyle, don’t be swept off by the gold seeking spirit of this age. Scripture says: Now set your heart and your soul to seek the Lord your God. (1Chronicles 22:19). If you can seek God sincerely, you won’t lack gold because gold and silver belongs to Him (Haggai 2:8).

Finally, he prayed, “I prophesy, as you seek God deeply, you shall increase beyond the gold seeking spirit that destroys people. In Jesus mighty name.”

PrayerMedia (

)