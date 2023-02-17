This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Going Into Election Without Hard Cash Could Put Politicians At Disadvantage At The Polls- Ado Doguwa

As the presidential race continues to gather momentum in the nation’s political space ahead of the general election scheduled to take place in less than three weeks, Ado Doguwa who is famously known as the chairman of the House Of Representatives ad-hoc Committee on Naira Re-design, Cashless Policy and Currency Swap, yesterday, said that going into the elections without “hard cash” could put politicians at a disadvantage at the polls.

According to a news that was published by the Daily Trust newspaper online, it was reported that the Honourable claimed that each member of the House of Representatives was entitled to N70 million cash to pay polling agents and for other election running costs, stating that if they have no hard cash, they will be disadvantaged in the exercise and that, the law also supports that Presidential candidate must have N1 billion at hand for the election.

Speaking further, Ado Doguwa made a hilarious statement saying, “By law, a presidential candidate is expected to have at least N1 billion cash to run election. The law has provided for us the amount of money we need to oversee our election process. You need to pay your agents in the villages where you do not have ATM machines, in the villages where you do not have POS, in the villages where absolutely you don’t have this new naira. So, this is money that I require, that the law has permitted me to have N70 million as logistics. I need to have this N70 million in hard copy.”

