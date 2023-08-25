Godwin Emefiele: Never Count Your Friends When the Weather Is Good — Sen. Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has dropped a take on the travails of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The former lawmaker expressed his view on the issue a post on Twitter.

According to him, Emefiele had many friends who leveraged his position to become very rich and he, in turn, felt protected with them around him. However, when trouble came knocking on his doors, all of those friends he empowered, without exception, abandoned him to bear his cross alone.

His tweet read:

The top Banker in his prime was surrounded by the elites he helped and enriched. He thought he was eternally protected. When trouble came, they abandoned him; not even a statement by those he empowered. He carries his cross and bears his pain alone. A lesson for those who want to learn. Never count your friends when the weather is good.”

Expectedly, the former legislator’s tweet attracted a flurry of reactions from fellow Nigerians on the microblogging app. The majority of those who commented on it agreed with the senator, particularly with his bit of advice in the last statement. But they expressed their doubts that the people who should learn lessons from Emefiele’s travails would do so.

