Godwin Emefiele Is A God Sent To This Nation — Ben Murray

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam in the Nigerian political scene ahead of the 2023 general elections. Former Nigerian senator, Ben Murray has come out to praise CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele for making vote buying almost impossible in this upcoming elections.

Ben Murray released this statement his official Twitter handle few hours ago.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Ben Murray, he said; “Godwin Emefiele is a God sent to this nation. For the first time in forever, vote buying will be almost eliminated. In a country with 130 million multidimensionally poor people, this is a giant step for democracy”.

