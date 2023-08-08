NEWS

Godwin Akpabio Discloses The Standing Committees Of The 10th Upper Legislative Chamber

Godwin Akpabio is a politician currently serving as the 15th president of the Nigerian senate since 2023. According to AIT on Facebook, it was reported that Godwin Akpabio disclosed the name of the standing committees of the 10th upper legislative chamber.

According to AIT , the names has been released and it was announced by Godwin Akpabio. Check out the following name and the list;

1. Abdulaziz Musa Ya’adua from the APC, Kastina central – Army Chairman

Oluwole Fasuyi Cyril from the APC, Ekiti North – Vice Chairman

2. Yar’adua Sahabi Alhaji from the APC, Zamfara North – Co operation and integration in Africa Chairman

Ezea Okechukwu from LP, Enugu North – Vice Chairman

3.Victor Umeh from LP, Anambra Central – Diaspora and NGO Chairman

Siyako, Yari Anthony from PDP, Gombe South -Vice chairman

4. Dankwabo Ibrahim Hassan from PDP, Gombe North – Drugs and Narcotics chairman

Osita Ngwu from PDP, Enugu West – Vice chairman

5. Dickey Plang from the APC, Plateau central – Employment and Productivity chairman

Joel, Onowakpo Thomas from the APC, Delta South – Vice chairman

6. Ibrahim Bomai fromthe APC, Yobe South – FCT chairman

Sampson, Akpan Ekong from PDP, Akwa ibom South – Vice chairman

7. Sani Bello from the APC, Niger North – Foreign Affairs chairman.

Seriake Dickson from PDP, Bayelsa West – Vice chairman

8. Abaribe Enhinnaya from APGA, Abia state – Power chairman

Ashiru Oyetola yisa from APC, Kwara South – Vice Chairman senate

Conclusively, kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

Source: AIT

Fashionistablog (
)

