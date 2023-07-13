Godswill Akpabio Reacts After He Presided Over The Screening Of Service Chiefs In The Senate Today

After presiding over the selection of service chiefs, Nigerian Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio responded.

During the swearing-in of the 10th National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Godswill Obot Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom and recently-retired minister of Niger Delta affairs, was chosen as the Senate President.

The Service heads had been chosen by the presidency last month. “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the immediate retirement of all Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Advisers, and Comptroller-General of Customs from Service, along with their replacements with immediate effect,” the presidency stated.

The recently chosen officers are:

NAME IN S/N APPOINTMENTS

1 Mallam Nuhu Ribadu National Security Adviser

2 Maj. Gen. C.G Musa Chief of Defence Staff

3 Maj. T. A Lagbaja Chief of Army Staff

4 Rear Admirral E. A Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff

5 AVM H.B Abubakar Chief of Air Staff

6 DIG Kayode Egbetokun Acting Inspector-General of Police

7 Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye Chief of Defense Intelligence.

It should be noted that, in accordance with the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s Constitution, the appointed Service Chiefs, Inspector-General of Police, and Comptroller General of Customs are to act in their roles while they are being confirmed.

Recall that earlier this week, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wrote to the National Assembly’s upper chamber and requested that they confirm the nomination of the service chiefs.

Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio responded on his verified Facebook page, writing: “Today, in line with constitutional requirements, I presided over the Screening and Confirmation of Service Chiefs in the Senate.”

Many Nigerians have commented on Senator Godswill Akpabio’s recent post on his verified Facebook profile on the social networking site.

