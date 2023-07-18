Godswill Akpabio Pictured Together With The Executive Gov of Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji In Abuja Today

The Senate president, Godswill Obot Akpabio has reacted after he hosted the executive Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji and members of the national assembly from Ekiti State in his office today.

Godswill Akpabio, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs was elected as Senate President during the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly. He defeated former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdulaziz Yari to clinch the apex seat in the upper chamber.

Godswill Obot Akpabio said; “Today, some members of the Senate and I, received in courtesy, the Governor of Ekiti State, His Excellency Abiodun Oyebanji and members of the National Assembly from Ekiti State.”

The recent post by Godswill Akpabio on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Godswill Akpabio Verified Facebook Page

