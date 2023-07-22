NEWS

God, You Can Still Send Me A Man That Will Love Me Even With My Bad Character -Blessing CEO

Nigerian relationship and mental health therapist, Blessing Okoro popularly known as Blessing CEO on social media took to her Instagram handle to cry out to God to send her a man that will love her even with her bad character.

Blessing CEO who admitted the short video clip she shared on her Instagram handle that it is only bad character she has, asked God to send her someone that will love her the way she is. Blessing CEO also boasted that if she eventually gets married, the social media platforms will not be enough for her to express her love life with her husband.

Blessing CEO noted that she is great at other things but when it comes to character, she admits that is the area or an aspect of her life that is deficient.

As she noted in the video “God, you can send me somebody that will love me with my bad character”.

Her submission has since been greeted with several reactions as followers did not hesitate to express their opinions.

Here is the video (from 2:12)

