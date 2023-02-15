“God Willing, Asiwaju Is Going To Be Delivered As The Next President” – Pres. Muhammadu Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As political campaigns heat up, President buhari skips into his promise of his Undisputed support for the presidential candidate of the all progressives congress, Bola Tinubu. The campaign Trail makes a stop in IMO state, President buhari arrived at the Holy Ghost College Owerri. The first business of the day was a traditional cuts, a visit where he’s bestowed with the nwanne denaba brother and diaspora Title by the EZE Imo. For a region fraught with separatist agitations buhari uses the occasion to emphasize the importance of national unity, good neighborliness and peaceful coexistence while kicking against violence and other forms of aggressive agitations.

During the campaign, President Muhammadu Buhari said:

“Thank you our governor for his courage to keep on contacting me and visiting me. Politically, I know the history has taken I admire his courage. I assure you that we have exhibited a lot in this country and we have eventually uncovered that being together is the best for all our peoples it’s very very important this national cohesion is absolutely necessary.”

“We are here today, we are very grateful to your time, we are very grateful for your support and God Willing, Asiwaju us going to be delivered as the next president.”

The Presidential Aspirant for the all progressive congress, Bola Tinubu was present during the campaign and said few words after the President backed him up. He said:

“Today, I promise you the developmental program of APC will not stop. We are going to make IMO state, one of the most attractive destinations for tourism. We are going to add value to your real estate.”

