God will use Tinubu, Wike, Edu, others to develop Nigeria: Pastor Kumuyi

William Kumuyi, founder of Deeper Life Bible Church, says God will use president Bola Tinubu and his cabinet members to build a better Nigeria, while urging Nigerians to stop criticising every step of government officials.

The cleric disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in the build-up to his church’s monthly global crusade scheduled for Thurday in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

“Let’s forget the past. This is a new day and I believe; we all believe that we’re going to see new things for our country through our president and through the members of the cabinet. Good things will happen.

“If you look at the new ministers one by one, you’ll see the good things they’ve done either as state governors of the past or as former ministers and I would say they have been carefully chosen. If we support and accept them and if we are not criticising their every step, we believe that God will walk through them and use them as instruments to build our nation,” Mr Kumuyi said.

The cleric also claimed “God will perform a miracle in the heart of our leaders and their hearts will be towards the people and the wisdom to lead us and do everything that will benefit us as a country, the Lord himself will do it in their hearts.”

Mr Kumuyi’s statement drew several reactions Tuesday.

While some commended the revered cleric, many criticised him for asking Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu battling legitimacy at the presidential election petition tribunal.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party’s Peter Obi are calling for Mr Tinubu’s removal, following the Independent National Electoral Commission declaring him winner of February 25 presidential election.

Some of the grounds on which Mr Tinubu’s victory is being challenged include: his past involvement in cocaine pushing in the U.S. in the 90s and failure to score 25 per cent vote in the Federal Capital Territory.

Mr Kumuyi has been consistent in calling for prayers and support for all governments in Nigeria based on his faith that all authorities are instituted by God.