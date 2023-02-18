God Wants To Prove That My Husband Can Win The Election Even Without Money – Remi Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The wife of presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has revealed God’s plan for her husband’s presidential ambitions, despite the ongoing new Naira notes crisis. She said so many people have accused her husband of buying people to come for his campaign rallies.

Remi Tinubu said God want to prove that her husband can win even without the money. According to her, God can shut down the heavens and his glory will still be seen. She was indirectly talking about the money crises. “Are we not seeing God’s glory,” she asked.

She asked the people to be patient and ensure they vote. She also told them to ensure their votes are counted before leaving.

The Senator also stated that her husband did not just wake up to say is his turn to rule. According to Leadership news, Remi stated that her husband is qualified to rule the country effectively and that he remains the most acceptable candidate. “My husband is trying to reap where he had sown over the years,” she stated.

She urged women coordinators to go and mobilise the 44.4 million women voters to cast their votes for Tinubu and all APC candidates representing the party in the forthcoming elections.

