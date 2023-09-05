God Wanted To Guarantee Us That His Word Is True That’s Why He Gives Us 2500 Prophecies-Benny Hinn.

Pastor, Benny Hinn, is a noted evangelist, teacher, and author who impacted the world with the life-saving and miracle-working messages of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

While speaking his verified Facebook account and visiting the video he shared, the cleric reportedly stated “God Wanted To Guarantee To Us That His Word Is True. That Is Why He Gives Us 2500 Prophecies In The Bible. Speaking further he said ” Out of this 2500 prophecies, how many of them have been fulfilled? 2000. These 2000 prophecies have been fulfilled with such accuracy.

Speaking further he said “The prophecy concerning Israel, Babylon, Assyrian, Egypt etc have been fulfilled. Because God gave the prophets detailed prophecies about the nations. 332 prophecies have been fulfilled just in the Lord’s first coming. This is to tell you how accurate and intact the word of God is.

