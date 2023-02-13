This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

God save us from the evil of the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike Says Abiye Sekibo.

The Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo “God save us from the evil of the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike,” says Dr. Abiye Sekibo. He said this about the cause of the assassination attempt by the gunmen on Thursday in Rivers State. He narrated his ordeal after he received a distress call that the PDP presidential campaign rally venue was on fire.

According to him, I call on the president of this country, Muhammad Buhari, to please call the governor of Rivers State to order; he cannot count us; we must declare, continue to declare, and stand as Atiku Abubakar supporters in this state. Rivers people stand for Atiku Abubakar, and we will support him.

However, there’s nothing he can do; there’s nothing Wike can do. Rivers State will vote for Atiku Abubakar. If he likes, he should use it to convert the police attached to him into his private army. Whatever he does, Nemesis will catch up with him, but we stand for Atiku Abubakar, and God almighty stands with us, and I want to assure our people in Rivers State to remain firm that this will pass in the next few months.

He added, “This Nebuchadnezzar, this evil government, will soon pass, and the new government will come in this state.” “God will give us a better governor than this evil governor,” he stated.

