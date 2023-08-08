God never takes something from your life without replacing it with something better – Comedian, AY

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Actor, Producer, Director, Comedian, Content Creator and Show host, Ayo Makun known professionally as AY took to social media to react after his mansion got burnt by fire.

Recall that few days ago, The Comedian’s Multi Million Naira Mansion in Lagos State, Nigeria got burnt by fire and ever since then, a lot of people has taken to social media to console the him.

Few hours ago, Popular Nigerian Blogger, Tunde Ednut shared video clips of the Mansion after the fire incident and it stirred massive reactions from the general public including AY himself.

The talented Comedian stated that God never takes away something from your life without replacing it with something better. He further went ahead to thank the general public for their prayers and also for reaching out to him and his family.

God never takes something from your life without replacing it with something better. Amen to all your prayers, thank you for reaching out to my family”, he wrote. Click on the link below to watch the video.

In the above video, you could clearly see how the mansion was completely destroyed after the fire incident, some of the areas such as the sitting room was not that affected but it’s definitely not a good one. The Comedian also lost most of his properties in the building but we thank God as no life was lost because that’s the most important thing at this point.

AY is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry, he came into prominence some couple of years back and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in Africa.

