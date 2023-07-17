God leading Delta state; nobody directing my administration: Gov Oborevwori

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta says his cabinet will be made up of youths, middle-aged and the elderly.

Mr Oborevwori disclosed this on Sunday at a thanksgiving service in honour of Deputy Governor Monday Onyeme at the St. John’s Anglican Church, Ibabu, Ndokwa West local government area.

“The appointments are coming. We will (be a) mixture of the young, (the) average and the old. God is leading us. Nobody is directing this administration. We will do the right thing for our people at the right time,” Mr Oborevwori explained.

The governor noted that the Delta government would be fair and just in the appointments and distribution of projects. He urged Deltans to continue praying for him and his administration to enable him to deliver his campaign promises to the people.

Mr Oborevwori, accompanied by his wife, Tobore, noted that his administration was a product of the grace and mercy of God. He reminded the people about the importance of thanksgiving in perfecting the acts of God upon any man.

”I overcame so many challenges to become governor. I am happy to be here to join my friend and brother, the deputy governor and his wife, Catherine, to give thanks to God for our successful inauguration as governor and deputy and for all our victories at the election and in the courts,” stated Mr Oborevwori.

(NAN)