God Has Given Some Of You Hand To Heal The Sick, But You Are Using It To Bless Food – Apostle `Suleman

The founding and presiding pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has in a recent video on Facebook stated that there are certain people that God has blessed with hands to pray and heal the sick but they are using the hands to bless food. He made this statement while exhorting his members on the need to cultivate the fasting culture. Fasting allows the believer to remain alignment with God so they can receive from Him.

In his words “People are going three days without food, people are going four days without food, people are going five days without food, you like breakfast you too like food”. The man of God doesn’t mean people should not eat, but then they should learn to observe a fast from time to time.

Speaking further he said ”God gave you hands to heal the sick and raise the dead but you are using them to bless eba and suya”

Watch the video on Facebook here from the beginning.

