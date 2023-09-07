God has again shown that Tinubu’s victory in the 25 Feb election had its divine approval -Onanuga

Yesterday, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) issued its verdict, affirming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s electoral victory in the February 25th presidential election. This development has elicited diverse reactions from various individuals, including Mr. Bayo Onanuga, a close associate of Tinubu.

Mr. Bayo Onanuga, in response to this declaration, took to his official Twitter handle to express his sentiments. He stated, “God has once again demonstrated that President Bola Tinubu’s triumph in the February 25 election bore divine approval. It was no ordinary victory, as he prevailed against numerous formidable challenges, including currency scarcity and fuel shortages, all seemingly stacked against him and his party.”

Onanuga emphasized that Tinubu has secured a resounding victory at the Presidential Election Petition Court, with unanimous judgments, unlike previous cases where split verdicts were common. He highlighted that the judges unanimously addressed the challenges raised by the Labour Party, PDP, and APM, which had contested his victory.

Continuing his commentary, he remarked, “It is my hope that, from this point onward, the campaign of slander and insults on social media, particularly by supporters of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, will cease. The court of law has delivered clear judgments on the contentious issues surrounding the president, which have been widely debated. The President of the largest black nation and Africa’s most prominent democracy deserves respect from all of us, nothing less.”

see screenshot of the original post below:

Politicos (

)