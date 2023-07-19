God had disproportionately favoured me, I make billions from sources nobody knows -Dokubo

Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo went on Facebook live session some hours ago, where he said God had disproportionately favoured him and that billions of money come to him from sources nobody knows.

Photo: Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo

In his words, the former Niger Delta Militant said, “I am not bothered about what anyone says about me. I am not bothered about what anyone writes about me. That is the truth. I sit down somewhere and money from millions to billions come from sources unknown to nobody. God had disproportionately favoured me”

Further speaking, the chief of Kalabari Kingdom said, “I am not in competition with anybody. There is no nothing a man can boast of that I do not have; is it money, children, or houses?

