God grant Tinubu long life to deliver Nigerians from suffering – Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie, a well- known actor in the Nigerian film industry, recently discussed the intentions he has for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he presides over the government of Nigeria for the next four years. Edochie said in a post that he made on Twitter early on Wednesday morning that Nigerians had already been through so much pain, but that he would be praying to God to grant the President a long life so that he may carry out his positive goals for the country.

Edochie, who was born in Lagos to the family of a veteran actor, Pete Edochie, expressed faith that Tinubu can wipe away the tears of Nigerians because of the pain they are experiencing and also put smiles on the faces of Nigerians.

According to Yul Edochie, he believes that President Tinubu will restore the country to its greatness, as he will be st6rengthning his prayers for him ( Tinubu).

In Yul Edochie’ s tweet according to Daily Post, he said, ” I’ll keep praying for you, Sir. @officialABAT, for God to give you long life and good health to deliver the fantastic intentions you have for Nigeria. Please accept my prayers. The Nigerian people have been through so much, And I trust that you will dry the nation’ s eyes and restore Nigeria to its former greatness. I wish you the very best of luck, Mr. President”.

Meanwhile, Yul Edochie’s statement has attracted both commendation and condemnation. As Tinubu’s supporters applaud the Nollywood star for his take on the President, oppositions did not take the statement much likely, looking at how the actor had joined the youths amongst other in supporting Peter Obi of Labour Party during the election.

