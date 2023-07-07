God Does Not Answer Fasting. He Answers The Prayer You Pray While You Fast-Bishop Oyedepo.

The General Overseer of Living Faith Chapel a.k.a Winners Bishop David Oyedepo on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking On Understanding Breakthrough Power Through Kingdom Stewardship Part 2, the cleric reporteldy stated that “﻿God does not answer fasting, He answers the prayers you pray while you fast. Meaning that Any fasting that won’t lead to a call is normal dieting to keep fit. It has no spiritual value. God answers prayers in a fast, He doesn’t answer fasting. So don’t mistake your fasting for prayer, they don’t add. Speaking further he said “Fasting is essentially for our spiritual empowerment. When you engage in fasting, You break every yoke. That is why Jesus returned in the power of the Spirit from a fasting episode. Fasting is for our spiritual empowerment. Secondly, it is for the outbreak of revelation that deals with issues of our lives where we need a way out. Jeremiah 33:3.

For the sermon: Fast forward the VIDEO to 1 hour 23 Minutes 55 seconds.

