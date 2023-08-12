“God Cannot Only Save The Worst Of Sinners, He Can Turn Him To An Apostle-Pastor Adeboye.

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor E.A. Adeboye in a recent video on YouTube page shared a message with the public.

While speaking on the Topic: BEYOND EXPECTATION at RCCG HOLY GHOST CONVENTION 2023 || Day 5 Evening Session Part D, the cleric reportedly stated that “I am talking about this God who can go beyond expectations. He cannot only destroy all your yokes, he can use your presence to deal with the yokes of others. When the earthquake came, it was not only Paul and Silas that had their yokes destroyed. Every prisoner got loose. On this note, Because of you, whoever you may be, all the yokes in your family will be destroyed today in the mighty name of Jesus.

Speaking further he said””God Cannot Only Save The Worst Of Sinners, He Can Turn Him To An Apostle. The Lord Asked Me To Tell Somebody That You Will Be Pregnant In This Month Of August 2023 and not only that, the child that you shall bring forth shall become a great man of God. Speaking further he said ” Our God can fill you to overflowing with the Holy Spirit so that you can have divine power. He can raise you up so mightily that even angels will become your servants. If you have Christ in you then you know your tomorrow is going to be alright. According to the Word of God he has even greater plans for you. I believe I have established it that our God does not just do little little things, when he does things, he does it big – beyond expectations. But now let’s talk about application, you know I am an applied mathematician.

Speaking further he said “Knowing who your God is should lead you to the following points:

1. Put him first and he will single you out for a mighty miracle. We are many here tonight and Somebody is going to become a world figure. How will God single out that fellow out of this multitude? It will be the one who will put God first. I’ve told you before, when God said, Honour me with your first fruit, he is saying, I don’t need anything I am the all sufficient God. Honour is something you give to someone who doesn’t need anything. Honourary Degree Is Given To Somebody Who Doesn’t Need Your Money. God says, honour me, put me first and see what I will do.

