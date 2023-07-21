NEWS

God angry with Nigerians; causing hardships under Tinubu, says ex-Lagos deputy governor

Former Deputy Governor Sinatu Ojikutu has blamed Nigerians for the untold hardships they are experiencing under President Bola Tinubu, accusing them of incurring God’s wrath.

“We should turn to God sincerely and ask for forgiveness. People should turn to God for mercy, and He will have mercy on Nigeria,” said Ms Ojikutu in a statement Thursday. 

The former deputy governor insisted that the corruption, insecurity and economic hardship Nigerians are battling were self-inflicted, attributing them to God’s anger, lawlessness, corruption and wickedness.

According to her, all Nigerians, including the political leaders, should turn to God sincerely to experience a change of fortunes. She urged political leaders not to enact anti-people laws.

“Everybody must be prayerful because God is angry and giving us a chance to repent, but we are missing that chance every time. We are not doing things in the way of God,” Ms Ojikutu stressed.

(NAN)

