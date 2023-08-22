Go & verify if any money belonging to the LG were missing during my tenure as Anambra governor–Obi

A few hours ago, Peter Gregory, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, spoke out about his experiences as the governor of Anambra State. He explained that during his time in office, opposing groups employed various legal actions and lawsuits to stop him from organizing local government elections in the state for a span of six years.

Speaking at a major rally held by his party before the upcoming local government elections in Edo State on Monday, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate elaborated on how he handled the situation. Despite the challenges that prevented him from conducting these elections during his governorship, he made sure that the funds allocated for the betterment of Anambra at the local government level were used appropriately. These funds were directed towards improving primary healthcare, ensuring basic education, and implementing measures to allete poverty for the citizens of the state.

In his own words, Peter Gregory said, “All progress and growth within a country begin at the local government level. This is why understanding and being involved with your local government are extremely important. During my time as governor, numerous legal actions and lawsuits were used to prevent me from holding local government elections for more than six years.

However, I can confidently state that we still utilized the money designated for the local governments according to the LGA system. I encourage you to take note of my words and investigate whether any funds meant for the local government in Anambra were misappropriated during my tenure.”

