Go to the North-West where I come from, I Don’t know where Obi will get highest votes from- Hon .Godfrey Ali Gaiya

During an exclusive interview with Nigerian Tribune, the former House of Representatives member, Godfrey Ali Gaiya, was asked if he believes that the main opposition party, the PDP, that has Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate has the necessary qualifications to defeat the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Bola Tinubu, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the National Democratic Party presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in the presidential election of 2023.

Hon. Gaiya responded by saying that only the PDP and the APC, the two main opposition parties, have widespread support nationwide and political infrastructure in each of Nigeria’s 36 states. Instead of focusing on one state or one zone, he believed that winning the presidency required doing well in each of the 36 states. He emphasised that the laws of the federation are clear and that any candidate for president must win the most votes overall and a minimum of 25% of the vote in at least two-thirds of the 36 states, including Abuja, to be declared the victor.

According to his opinion, there seems to be no assurance that Kwankwaso, the NNPP, presidential candidate, will receive 25% of the vote anyplace else than Kano State. He said Kwankwaso’s strongest voting base was in Kano State, where he may receive up to three million votes. He claimed he didn’t envision the Labour Party (LP), led by Kwankwaso and Peter Obi, garnering 25% of the vote. In his opinion, Peter Obi cannot win even one of the seven states in the Northeast geopolitical zone or the seven states in the Southwest geopolitical zone since he has no support there.

The Honourable claimed that, even outside select regions of the North-Central geopolitical zone, he was unsure of the locations where the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, expected to garner the most votes in Nigeria while still managing to secure the 25% of votes needed to win the presidency. He continued by saying that the choice of the ruling party’s presidential ticket, the APC, would undoubtedly affect their chances of winning some crucial Christian states in the Northern geopolitical zones. This action paved the way for the former vice president to win the 2023 presidential election.

