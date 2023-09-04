Go To Many Parts Of Africa And See How Our People Are Living In Squalor And Abject Poverty – Okutepa

Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, a well-known Nigerian lawyer and human rights advocate, expressed his worry on Twitter about the continent’s people’s poverty as a result of African governments’ lavish spending. Jibrin Okutepa voiced his displeasure on Twitter about how African politicians mismanage the continent’s wealth while the majority of its people continue to live in abject poverty. He emphasized how many African leaders have lavish homes overseas, which stands in stark contrast to the appalling living circumstances endured by their people.

Furthermore, Okutepa stressed the importance of holding African leaders accountable for their actions. He encouraged Africans to take control of their destiny in the 21st century, citing the continent’s wealth and potential for development, comparable to the United States.

In his statement, Jibrin Okutepa remarked: “African must be developed by Africans. The manner the resources of Africans are squandered by African leaders must worry Africans.” “Go to so many parts of Africa and see how our people are living in squalor and abject poverty. Yet our leaders have mansions in Europe, US, and UK.”

He argued for greater accountability of African leaders as he wrapped off by stressing the need for African youth to reconsider leaving the continent. Insisting that it is possible, Okutepa emphasized the wealth of the African continent and its potential for development.

