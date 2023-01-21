This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Go Home And Rest If You Are Not Prepared For This Election – Wike Reacts To APC Rally Attack

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has reacted to the bomb attack that was initiated during a rally by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

﻿

Recall that It was reported in the news that an improvised substance suspected to be dynamite yesterday exploded at the event.

However, the governor has said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is not behind the attack, as they have peace fully campaigned in other party of the state without casualties. However, he told APC members to go home and rest if they are not prepared for the election.

He said that the opposition, APC, went to Etche, Ikwerre Local government and nobody touched them, they went to pay money when they know that the Port Harcourt communities have fractions.

However, reacted to the rumour that PDP are responsible for the attack, he said if they are not ready for election, let them go home and rest. In his words, he said: “If you are not prepared for election. go home and rest.”

Do you think there will be free and fair election in Rivers State considering the recent attack? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

