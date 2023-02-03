NEWS

Go & Ask Anyone In Anambra If Peter Obi Built Any Major Road Or Hospital While He Was Governor– Adams Oshiomhole

The former labour congress leader, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, was seen speaking to some people in Edo state regarding some presidential candidates in a video that was just shared on the verified social media platform (Facebook page) of the former labour congress leader.

According to Adams Oshiomhole, “I want you to ask anyone if Peter Gregory Obi constructed any significant roads, schools, or hospitals while serving as the state’s governor. Can Peter Obi, who feared the Bakassi boys while he was governor, decide the future of Nigeria?

The former national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stated that, Tinubu is someone who attracts daring and tenacious people to himself as long as they possess leadership qualities. That is the main factor in why people have revered him since the beginning. We are all aware that he inspired the likes of former governor Babatunde Raji Fashola, vice president Yemi Osinbajo, and governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to succeed and contribute greatly to Nigeria today”.

