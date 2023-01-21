Go And Rest If You Are Not Prepared For Presidential Election, Nyesom Wike says.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Most of us are quiet familiar with the name Nyesom Wike who is famously known as the incumbent governor of Rivers State. He is an elderly man that came into the limlight years ago as a politician and has been doing great since then.

He has recently reacted to the bomb attack that was initiated during a rally by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

However, it was reported that an improvised substance suspected to be dynamite yesterday, exploded during the All Progressive Congress (APC) campaign rally at Rivers State.

Moreover, governor Nyesom Wike stated that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) can not be behind the attack as they have peacefully campaigned in other parts of the state.

Speaking further, he further stated that the All Progressive Congress (APC) should go and rest if they are not prepared for the coming Presidential election.

Read his exact statement below;

“If you are not prepared for election. go home and rest.”

What are your thoughts about Nyesom Wike statement? Do you agree that the All Progressive Congress (APC) are not prepared for the fast approaching general election? Kindly pen down your opinions in the comment section below.

Victormiles2005 (

)