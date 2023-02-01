This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Go And Look At buhari’s First Outing As President. He Did The Currency Overhaul—El-Rufai.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai said there are “elements” in the president’s mansion seeking the defeat of the ruling All Progressive Congress party in the polls this month.

“I believe there are elements in Villa who want us to lose the election because they failed,” El-Rufai said during a live appearance on Sunrise Daily.

“They’ve got their candidate; their candidate didn’t win the primaries, and I think they are still trying to make us lose the election, and they are hiding the president’s willingness to do what he thinks is right.”

Former Lagos Governor, Bola Tinubu, won the APC presidential primaries on June 8, 2022, along with former Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who came in second and third, respectively.

In support of his argument, Governor Kaduna cited the apparently late removal of fuel subsidies as well as the revision of the current naira and the cash swap policy being adopted by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) implementation.

“The oil subsidy that is costing this country billions of naira is something we all agreed should be eliminated.” In fact, I discussed it with the president, and I showed him why it had to happen.

“How can you have a capital budget of 200 billion [Naira] on federal roads and then spend 2 trillion on grants?” This is my conversation with the president in 2021, when the allowance starts to increase. He was convinced. We went, and it has changed. Everyone in the government agrees.

“The second example that I want to give is this currency overhaul.” You have to understand the president. People are blaming the central bank governor for the currency overhaul.

“No, you have to go back and look at President buhari’s first outing as president.” “He did this,” El-Rufai said.

He noted that the military government of President Muhammadu buhari from 1983 to 1985 also changed Nigeria’s currency and did so secretly with the aim of catching those hiding illegal money.

But the governor acknowledged that the political timing leaves the APC vulnerable ahead of the next election.

“It was a very good intention—a very clear intention.” The president’s heart is white. But doing it at this point in the allotted time makes no political or economic sense. “And for such a program to work, we have to be involved as governors and as locals,” he said.

Watch Video Here

Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this article

Content created and supplied by: Micheal10 (via 50minds

News )

#buharis #Outing #President #Currency #OverhaulElRufaiGo And Look At buhari’s First Outing As President. He Did The Currency Overhaul—El-Rufai. Publish on 2023-02-01 18:32:41