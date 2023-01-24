Global Rights Urges INEC to Address PVC Distribution Challenges to Avoid Voter Apathy Crisis

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As Nigeria gears up for its next round of elections, a prominent civil society organization, Global Rights, has sounded the alarm over a potential voter apathy crisis.

In a statement released today, the organization highlighted the issues and challenges faced by citizens in obtaining their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

According to Global Rights, the distribution and collection process of PVCs has been plagued by logistical hiccups and poor management, which has created bottlenecks in the process.

The organization states that despite the efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that no citizen is disenfranchised, the hurdles faced by Nigerians in obtaining their PVCs are unacceptable.

In its monitoring of the situation across the country, Global Rights revealed that while the collection process has been smooth in some locations, it leaves much to be desired in others.

For instance, citizens in the Utako Ward of the AMAC Local Government Area have complained of sluggish PVC distribution due to understaffing, while several voters in the Orozo Ward have reported visiting their wards multiple times only to be told that their PVCs were not ready.

The situation is not limited to the Federal Capital Territory alone, similar trends have been reported in Lagos and Nasarawa states.

Global Rights also highlighted complaints about the sorting process, leading to long queues, stampedes, and missing PVCs in some areas.

The organization has warned that INEC’s failure to quickly resolve these challenges may result in a significant number of eligible voters being unable to cast their ballots.

This, according to Global Rights, would be an unacceptable disservice to Nigeria’s democracy and would trigger voter resignation and deepen distrust in the electoral process.

