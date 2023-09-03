Glazers Decided To Keep Manchester United Off The Market After Failing To Secure Desired Offers

The Glazer family, owners of the iconic football club Manchester United, have declared their decision to withdraw the club from the market after failing to secure a satisfactory deal, according to a report by Mail Sport.

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria.

This announcement comes as a shock to fans and investors alike, as the Glazers were initially optimistic about attracting numerous serious bidders for the club.

Last November, the Glazers had publicly stated their willingness to sell either 100 percent of the club or a partial stake that would still leave them with a significant ownership interest. This move sparked significant interest within the footballing world, with many speculating about the potential buyers and the future direction of the club.

However, despite high hopes, only two serious bidders emerged during the extensive sale process. The first contender was Sheik Jassim of Qatar, who expressed his desire to acquire the entire club. The second bidder was Sir Jim Ratcliffe, whose offer would have seen the Glazers maintain a minority stake in the club.

Throughout the negotiations, the Glazers had been holding out for a deal that met their valuation, but it appears that no bidder came close to meeting their asking price. This development has forced the Glazer family to reconsider their options.

A source close to the Glazers revealed their determination in the face of potential backlash from supporters, saying, “The Glazers are thick-skinned and will not be influenced by any negative fan reactions.” This suggests that they are prepared to weather any criticism or opposition from fans who may be disappointed by this decision.

The situation has remained stagnant despite recent rumors suggesting that the Qatari bid was on the brink of acceptance. It is now clear that the Glazers have opted to take a step back and reassess their strategy.

It has been reported that the Glazer family may consider putting Manchester United up for sale again in 2025. Their hope is that, by that time, favorable financial and “environmental” factors will attract a broader range of potential bidders, with the club’s valuation estimated to be between £7 billion and £10 billion.

This unexpected twist in the saga of Manchester United’s ownership has left fans and football enthusiasts wondering about the future direction of one of the world’s most storied football clubs. While the Glazers remain in control for now, the footballing world will be watching closely to see how events unfold in the years to come.

What are your thoughts on this article?

RoseMartinze (

)