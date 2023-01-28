“Giving Deadline For Collection Of PVCs Is Disenfranchisement Of Nigerians” Civil Society Tells INEC

According to reports by Sahara Reporters, a union of non governmental and human right organisations has described the prominence on a deadline for collection of Permanent Voters Card as an indirect deprivation of the voting privilege of validly registered electorates whose PVCs are not ready.

In a statement issued on Friday, the coalition however noted, that the dearth of the PVCs was due to administrative lapses from the electoral body.

“This is a breach of the Electoral Act 2022, which directs INEC in section 16 to design, print and give voter’s cards to electorates whose information appear in the register of voters.”

“The Independent National Electoral Commission had also pledged that everyone registered and in their database, will have their cards provided, and ready for pick up.”

“Thus, giving deadline for collection of PVCs is disenfranchisement of Nigerians. And to be clear, this is not only an issue in populated states.”

Content created and supplied by: VictoryChinecherem (via 50minds

News )

#Giving #Deadline #Collection #PVCs #Disenfranchisement #Nigerians #Civil #Society #Tells #INEC”Giving Deadline For Collection Of PVCs Is Disenfranchisement Of Nigerians” Civil Society Tells INEC Publish on 2023-01-28 17:24:07