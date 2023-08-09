NEWS

“Given The Porosity Of Our Borders, We Are Susceptible To Unavoidable Attacks From Niger” – Odidika

Public Affairs Analyst, Kenneth Odidika has come out to speak against a potential ECOWAS military intervention in Niger republic, saying that in case of a war, Nigeria will also feel the effects of it.

According to Mr. Odidika who appeared in an interview on Arise TV, Nigeria share a land border with Niger and given the porosity of our borders, Nigeria is susceptible to unavoidable attacks from Niger if a war breaks out.

In his own words as seen on Arise TV this morning…

“The way things are going at the moment, it will give an impression that Nigeria is moving against the current government of Niger. Because the fact is, whether we accept it or not, there is currently a government in Niger and how that government came about and whether we like it or not are two different things. Given the porosity of our borders, we are susceptible to unavoidable attacks from Niger. We do not have to be unduly antagonistic, we need to find out why what happened, happened and how we are going to address it.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 4:25.

AnnSports (
)

