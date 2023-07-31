Give your best, President Tinubu does not take nonsense – Senate President, Akpabio urges Ministers

Photo File: Akpabio

Following the screening exercise of some ministerial nominees for the President Bola Tinubu led administration, Nigeria’s Senate President, Chief Godswill Akpabio has urged already screened ministers to deliver their best to the country once they are appointed into office.

Recall that lately, the President submitted the list of his ministerial nominees to the House of Assembly.

According to DAILY POST NEWS, he made this known during the screening process which was held at Abuja of recent while stressing that President Tinubu needed individuals that would work with him in achieving the country’s vision.

In summary, he said: ” We have a no – nonsense president, so I believe that all ministers and appointees would be on their toes to give their best. Anybody who has had the opportunity to be a governor and a president knows he is looking for strength; people that can help you actualize your vision “.

