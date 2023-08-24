Giuliani turns himself in; Trump’s surrender expected Thursday over Georgia election case

Rudy Giuliani, previously serving as the mayor of New York City and the personal attorney of former United States President Donald Trump, has been incarcerated at a detention centre in Georgia due to charges linked to his efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election outcomes.

Departing from his residence in New York City, Mr Giuliani travelled to Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday afternoon, turning himself to authorities at a jail in Fulton County.

Alongside him, Mr Trump and 17 co-conspirators face indictments the previous week for conspiring to undermine the 2020 presidential election. The charges entail accusations of pressuring local officials, disseminating false statements, and attempting to deceive the state, which includes allegations of tampering with voting machines.

However, Mr Giuliani conveyed a resolute stance prior to his surrender on Wednesday morning, stating, “I’m going to Georgia and I’m feeling very, very good about it, because I feel like I’m defending the rights of all Americans.”

Mr Giuliani, who had previously worked as a federal prosecutor, asserted, “I’m telling the truth. They’re lying.”

Upon his arrival at Fulton County, authorities processed an arrest record for Mr Giuliani, obtaining his fingerprints and taking his mugshots. Subsequently, Mr Giuliani was released on a bail of $150,000. This marked the second-highest bail amount set for a defendant in this case, with Mr Trump’s bail being the only one higher.

All the defendants implicated in the Georgia indictment are mandated to surrender themselves to authorities by Friday noon. Mr Trump’s surrender is scheduled for Thursday at the same detention facility.

Legal practitioners Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell, and Ray Smith also turned themselves in Wednesday. Former leaders of the Georgia Republican Party, Cathy Latham and David Shafer, were processed overnight in accordance with authorities’ statements.

Former legal counsel for Mr Trump, John Eastman, and Republican poll observer Scott Hall were the initial individuals to surrender, having arrived at the detention centre on Tuesday.