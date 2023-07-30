Gift Orban: In-form Nigerian youngster scores in his team’s remarkable 3-2 comeback victory

In-form Nigerian youngster Gift Orban Emmanuel continued his impressive goal scoring form for Gent football club of Belgium on Sunday, as he scored a classic goal in their hard-fought 3-2 comeback victory over Kortrijk football club in the Belgian Pro League.

The 20-year-old was given a starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their remarkable 5-1 victory over Zilina football club in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier few days ago where he scored a goal, and he was able to score again in their hard-fought victory.

Gift Orban Emmanuel started in Gent football club’s attack alongside Belgium national team star Hugo Cuypers and the duo were fantastic in the game.

Kortrijk football club took the lead through Algeria national team star Abdelhak Kadri in the 4th minute, and Aleksandar Radovanovic equalized for Gent football club an own goal in the 7th minute, while Hugo Cuypers scored another goal in the 29th minute to end the first half 2-1.

Nigerian Gift Orban Emmanuel made it 3-1 in the 71st minute before Uruguayan star Felipe Avenatti scored scored the last goal of the game in the 86th minute to end the match 3-2.

Gift Orban Emmanuel was exceptional for Gent football club in the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning goal.

The youngster will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive goal scoring form for Gent football club when they play Zilina football club in the return leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier in few days time.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

