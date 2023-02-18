NEWS

Ghanaian Footballer, Christian Atsu Found Dead In Turkey Earthquake Rubble

Ghanaian Footballer, Christian Atsu has been found dead in Turkey’s earthquake rubble.

 

NewsOnline reports that Ghana Footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead under the rubble of his home almost two weeks after the Turkey earthquake, his agent has confirmed.

 

The Ghana international, 31, had spells with Premier League sides Everton, Chelsea, and Newcastle.

 

 

Atsu had been missing since the 6 February quake that caused the collapse of his apartment in the city of Hatay.

 

His club Hatayspor initially reported he was rescued “with injuries” but a day later that position changed.

 

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning,” his agent Nana Sechere tweeted on Saturday.

 

“My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.”

Atsu joined the Turkish top-flight side Hatayspor in September 2022 and scored the winning goal in a Super Lig match on 5 February.

The quakes and aftershocks in southern Turkey and northern Syria are known to have killed more than 40,000 people.

