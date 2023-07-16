Get A Life – Reno Omokri Slams Nigerians Mocking DJ Cuppy Over Alleged Break-Up With Fiancé

Reno Omokri, a former aide of Goodluck Jonathan, has criticized social media users who are speculating about DJ Cuppy’s alleged split from her fiancé, British boxer Ryan Taylor. Omokri expressed sadness at the joy and relish some Nigerians seemed to take in discussing the rumored breakup.

He shared his belief that the news is false and chose to be optimistic, thinking good thoughts about himself and others. He urged people to refrain from celebrating or acting triumphantly as if they have won a prize, emphasizing that marriage is not an achievement and that individuals can lead fulfilling lives regardless of their marital status.

Omokri referred to a quote from the book “Gone with the Wind” by Margaret Mitchell, where a character stated that Black people love bad news and enjoy being the bearers of such information.

He initially disagreed with this portrayal as a teenager but now questions his dismissal of it. He encouraged people to focus on their own lives and achievements instead of fixating on expecting misfortune for others. Omokri emphasized that contentment, fulfillment, and living purposefully are essential, regardless of one’s relationship status, and extended well wishes to DJ Cuppy.

