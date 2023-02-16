Geopolitical Zones Where Obi May Struggle To Get Votes Based On Projection By Anap Poll

It is no longer news that Labour presidential candidate Peter Obi has been adjudged the winner of the upcoming election in a limited poll commissioned by the Anap Foundation and polled by NOI.

According to Channels Television, a poll released on Wednesday by the Anap Foundation showed Peter Obi ahead of Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu ahead of the upcoming elections. Although Peter Obi is expected to be the likely winner of the election, polls have shown that he will battle for votes in two geopolitical zones.

The two geopolitical zones where he is fighting for votes are North-East and North-West where he gets 6% and 8% respectively.

Credits: Anap Foundation |Twitter|

Peter Obi is expected to win, but with a large percentage of undecided voters and many people refusing to nominate their preferred presidential candidate, his vote tally in the Northeast and North-West could plummet. See the image below for details.

Credit: Channel TV |Twitter|

