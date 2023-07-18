NEWS

Genuine Christian does not attend shows by secular artists like Davido, Joshua Mike-Bamiloye opines

A Nigerian music Producer, Joshua Mike-Bamiloye, has said that it is not appropriate for any genuine Christian to participate in shows or concerts organised by secular artists like Davido, Wizkid, Rema and the likes.

Mike-Bamiloye took to his official Twitter handle to make this known.

He said, honestly, if you consider yourself a genuine Christian, it’s not appropriate to participate in shows or concerts by Davido and the likes.

Mike-Bamiloye said further that, some people might argue against his view on this issue, but those who are guided by the Holy Spirit understand where to set boundaries.

Meanwhile, are you in the same school of thought with Joshua Mike-Bamiloye? Or what are your reactions to his opinion on the subject matter above?

