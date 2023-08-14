General Tchiani: I Think They’re Trying To Repeat What Happened In The 2010 Coup -Ambassador Ibrahim

A former Nigerian Ambassador to Lybia, Mohammed Ibrahim has pointed out what the ECOWAS should bear in mind following reports that the military junta led by General Tchiani, which seized power in Niger, has finally agreed to meet with the sub-regional body to resolve the political crisis in the country.

While speaking during a program on TVC , Ambassador Ibrahim said the ECOWAS should bear in mind that the military junta may try to repeat what happened during the 2010 coup in Niger where the coup leaders requested more time to hand over power back to civilian government.

According to Ambassador Ibrahim, “I don’t think there is any coup that is well intended. They know their obligations under the ECOWAS protocol, and they know their obligations under several treaties and the African Chapter also, so there is no well-intended coup. I think they are trying to repeat what happened in 2010 when they had a coup and they asked for a certain period of time to be given to them. The ECOWAS should bear this in mind. I expect that they will ask for a certain period of time to conduct an election or to govern the country until these issues that they have mentioned are resolved. The ECOWAS should be very conscious of that in the negotiations with them”.

Watch the video from 3:15

