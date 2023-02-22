General Elections: Osun Government Declares Friday as Public Holiday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke has declared Friday 24th of February as a public holiday for residents and indegenes to travel for the 25th February,2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

This was contained in a circular issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye, and which was made available the state government twitter handle @Osun_State_Gov.

The statement reads: “the public servants are expected to utilize the opportunity of the holiday to travel for the electoral process. “This is time for all citizens to exercise their voting rights. His Excellency again appeal to all residents to be law abiding as they peacefully exercise their voting rights on Saturday and subsequent elections”, the SSG noted in the circular.

Nigerians go to the polls on Saturday to elect a successor to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), who is stepping down after eight years at the helm of Africa’s largest economy.

