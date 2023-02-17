NEWS

General election countdown: North-west religious leaders urged to preach peace

The Inter-faith Mediation Centre. IMC has appealed to religious leaders to make peace their central theme as the general election draws closer.

The IMC made the appeal during an intra-religious dialogue it organised for religious leaders from 3 states in Northwest Nigeria – Kaduna. Katsina and Kano.

The Core Executive Director of the Centre, Dr Muhammed Ashafa conference, described the appeal as a wake-up call for religious leaders to ensure the election is violent free.o He appealed to religious leaders to be neutral umpires in the forthcoming general election and also warn their followers from taking the path that may threaten the democratic processes of

The Guest Speaker, Tijjani Rabiu, spoke extensively on the need for togetherness, using dialogue as a pathway to ensure that the 2023 elections are not only peaceful but will usher in selfless leaders.

The Katsina State Coordinator of the IMC, Hayyatu Ashafa, said with the Early Warning And Early Response, EWER Mechanism, they have been able to reform youths who now serve as community-based observers to enhance crime prevention, adding that religious leaders have also been co-opted into the EWER Mechanism, where religious tolerance has been on the increase.

