NEWS

‘Gen Tchiani Said Tension Was So High In Niamey Over The ECOWAS Ultimatum’ – Sheikh Bala Lau

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read

The National Chairman of Jamatul Izalatu Bida Waikamatu Sunnah, Sheikh Bala Lau has alleged that General Tchiani was unable to receive the Sultan of Sokoto and General Abdulsalami Abubakar due to Ecowas Ultimatum. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the General claimed the heightened tension in Niamey was the cause of the inability to meet the delegation sent by President Bola Tinubu. He however revealed that the General has apologised and identified that they are open to negotiation. 

He said, ”General Abdourahmane Tchiani apologized for not according the team sent by ECOWAS under the leadership of his excellency, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and the Sultan of Sokoto. He said tensions were so high in Niamey over the ultimatum that the Ecowas gave them. So a lot of Citizens don’t want anything to happen to the Sultan of Sokoto and General Abdulsalami Abubakar. But he sent his apology that he’s ready to receive any delegation or form of discussion that will lead to resolving this issue amicably.”

[Start From 6:57]


Oxygen (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘There Are Faces Tchiani Cannot Turn Away From Because They Are Islamic Scholars’ – Sheikh Bala Lau

12 mins ago

‘The President Underrated The Challenges That He’s Going To Face In Formation Of His Cabinet’ – Jide Ojo

22 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:NEWSNiger: Whether coups of ballots or bullets, we don’t need war in Nigeria – Pastor Enenche;Kwara Assembly Unveils 18 Comm’r-Nominees

24 mins ago

‘Gen Tchiani Said Tension Was So High In Niamey Over The ECOWAS Ultimatum’ – Sheikh Bala Lau

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWS

‘Gen Tchiani Said Tension Was So High In Niamey Over The ECOWAS Ultimatum’ – Sheikh Bala Lau

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

The National Chairman of Jamatul Izalatu Bida Waikamatu Sunnah, Sheikh Bala Lau has alleged that General Tchiani was unable to receive the Sultan of Sokoto and General Abdulsalami Abubakar due to Ecowas Ultimatum. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the General claimed the heightened tension in Niamey was the cause of the inability to meet the delegation sent by President Bola Tinubu. He however revealed that the General has apologised and identified that they are open to negotiation. 

He said, ”General Abdourahmane Tchiani apologized for not according the team sent by ECOWAS under the leadership of his excellency, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and the Sultan of Sokoto. He said tensions were so high in Niamey over the ultimatum that the Ecowas gave them. So a lot of Citizens don’t want anything to happen to the Sultan of Sokoto and General Abdulsalami Abubakar. But he sent his apology that he’s ready to receive any delegation or form of discussion that will lead to resolving this issue amicably.”

[Start From 6:57]


Oxygen (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Well Tailored Gowns Every Woman Can Rock To Any Special Event

37 mins ago

LP Chieftain Reacts After Seeing An Obidient Waving Flag With All Eyes On The Judiciary In Abuja

47 mins ago

I Told Asake To Bring N5 Million For A Music Video 3 Years Ago But He Didn’t Have The Money – Omori

49 mins ago

Governor Claims to Leave 3000 Nairas in State Account – Lemmy Ughegbe

59 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button