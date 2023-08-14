‘Gen Tchiani Said Tension Was So High In Niamey Over The ECOWAS Ultimatum’ – Sheikh Bala Lau

The National Chairman of Jamatul Izalatu Bida Waikamatu Sunnah, Sheikh Bala Lau has alleged that General Tchiani was unable to receive the Sultan of Sokoto and General Abdulsalami Abubakar due to Ecowas Ultimatum. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the General claimed the heightened tension in Niamey was the cause of the inability to meet the delegation sent by President Bola Tinubu. He however revealed that the General has apologised and identified that they are open to negotiation.

He said, ”General Abdourahmane Tchiani apologized for not according the team sent by ECOWAS under the leadership of his excellency, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and the Sultan of Sokoto. He said tensions were so high in Niamey over the ultimatum that the Ecowas gave them. So a lot of Citizens don’t want anything to happen to the Sultan of Sokoto and General Abdulsalami Abubakar. But he sent his apology that he’s ready to receive any delegation or form of discussion that will lead to resolving this issue amicably.”

[Start From 6:57]



