Gen Tchiani: Mali Junta Gave 2yrs To Restore Democracy In Mali But They’re Backing Niger Junta -Dr. O’Diakpo Obire

Dr. O’Diakpo Obire, President of Good Leadership Advocacy for Africa has reacted after the junta in Niger led by General Tchiani gave a timeframe of three years to transfer power back to civilian rule.

Speaking in an interview with Arise , Dr. Obire said three years is enough time for a junta to settle and continue their government, therefore the ECOWAS should not accept the timeframe and it should ensure that democracy returns to Niger as quickly as possible. He pointed out that the junta in Mali that is backing the Niger junta also gave a timeframe of two years to hand power back to civilian rule, just like the junta in Burkina Faso and Sudan gave a long timeframe to hand over power back to civilian rule in their respective countries, and such style of toppling democratically elected government should not be encouraged.

According to Obire “I think three years is not acceptable because Mali junta gave a period of two years to be able to restore democracy back in governance in Mali but now they are the ones that are given some backing to Niger junta. This is not good because if you look at Burkina Faso, Mali, Sudan, and others, we should not encourage this style of toppling government, it should be a thing of the past. We should not go back to such ways of unconstitutional installation of governments. Looking at the time frame they have given, three years is a huge time for junta to settle and continue in government so I think ECOWAS should not accept such a timeframe for democracy to return to Niger, it should be as quickly as possible”.

Watch the video from 6:10

