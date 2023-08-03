NEWS

“GEJ Was Criticised, Buhari Was & Will Continue To Be Criticised, Tinubu Will Be Criticised”-Awojide

In a firm and unapologetic response to his critics, Twitter influencer Dipo Awojide addressed the backlash he faced for commending Bola Ahmed Tinubu on meeting with labour leaders amid the anti-subsidy removal protest.

Awojide’s response begins by acknowledging that criticism is not limited to any particular political figure; past leaders like GEJ and the current president, Buhari, have faced and will continue to face criticism. He firmly dismisses his critics’ sanctimonious behavior, urging them to refrain from filling his mentions with their biased views.

The influencer emphasizes the importance of leaders being open to fair and objective criticisms from taxpayers. He calls out some of the Buhari supporters, likening their behavior to dangerous mobsters and urging them to open their minds and listen. In contrast, Awojide praises the current president’s apparent willingness to listen to the public’s concerns.

The message sent is clear – open dialogue and objective criticism are vital components of a healthy democracy. As the nation navigates through various political perspectives, Awojide’s response serves as a reminder that public figures must remain receptive to constructive feedback to foster a more inclusive and accountable leadership.

